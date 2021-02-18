JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.83 and last traded at $58.03. Approximately 177,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 127,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,249,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,182,000 after buying an additional 2,622,637 shares in the last quarter.

