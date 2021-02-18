JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Billion

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report sales of $29.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.73 billion and the highest is $29.59 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $114.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $115.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $119.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

