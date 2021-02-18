JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $647.04

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 647.04 ($8.45) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62). JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) shares last traded at GBX 656 ($8.57), with a volume of 80,469 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £376.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 647.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 590.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s payout ratio is presently -33.61%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,931.13 ($12,975.08). Also, insider Jill May bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £19,883.88 ($25,978.42).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) Company Profile (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

