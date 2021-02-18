JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $346.80

Shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.74). JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) shares last traded at GBX 354.40 ($4.63), with a volume of 194,699 shares.

The company has a market cap of £282.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In other JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) news, insider Gordon Humphries bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

