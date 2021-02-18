JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Raised by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 145,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 226,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 264,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,918.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,252,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

