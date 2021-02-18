JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Raised by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,252,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

