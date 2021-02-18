JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Raised by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after buying an additional 116,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,252,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

