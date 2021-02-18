JulSwap Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00416606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00058867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00083453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00414549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028023 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.