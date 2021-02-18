Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares were down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $54.58. Approximately 265,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,634,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 90.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 82.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

