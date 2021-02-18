JustBet Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $272,151.89 and $260,031.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00085339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00434718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.31 or 0.86251276 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

