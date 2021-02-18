Juventus Fan Token Price Hits $12.12 on Major Exchanges (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $15.95 million and $5.10 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for about $12.12 or 0.00023589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.00448984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00059375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00083806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00075722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00081605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.70 or 0.00417861 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.