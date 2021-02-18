K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 1,063 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.37.

Shares of BKNG traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,226.97. 14,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,519. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,934.01.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

