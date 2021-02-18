K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.20 on Thursday, hitting $319.81. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

