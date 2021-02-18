K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $2.42 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of MTACU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

