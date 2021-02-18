K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.80. The company had a trading volume of 80,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $205.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

