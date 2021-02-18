K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average of $186.50.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.