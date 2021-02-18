Kaman (KAMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,837.61 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $64.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

