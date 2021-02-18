Kaman (KAMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,837.61 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $64.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

