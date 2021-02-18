Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.10. 224,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,951,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $515.21 million, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

