Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.15

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.15 and traded as high as $43.60. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $416.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

