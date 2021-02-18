KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

