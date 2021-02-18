KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

