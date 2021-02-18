Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00296582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.99 or 0.02966223 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00058339 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

