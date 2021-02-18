Kcash Price Tops $0.0354 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $15.78 million and $4.34 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

