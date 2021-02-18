KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $61,844,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $66.67 on Thursday. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

