Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Market Perform

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

THG stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 182,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,253. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

