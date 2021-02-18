Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $424.34 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $424.34 or 0.00825674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $84.87 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.15 or 0.00455604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00083875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00075158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00081161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00417232 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

