Keep4r Price Reaches $7.87 on Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Keep4r has a market cap of $610,975.12 and $124,144.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $7.87 or 0.00015076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00376527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00083836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00083523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00429254 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,396.02 or 0.85017014 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.