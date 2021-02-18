Keith Benson Sells 10,032 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Stock

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,554.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Keith Benson sold 2,841 shares of USD Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $14,091.36.

Shares of USD Partners stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,530. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. USD Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

