Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $656.46

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 656.46 ($8.58) and traded as high as GBX 781.40 ($10.21). Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at GBX 775 ($10.13), with a volume of 65,733 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 755.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 656.46. The stock has a market cap of £559.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51.

About Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group plc (KLR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.