Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Kellogg also reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,173,396. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $40,259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

