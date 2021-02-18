Kendall Capital Management Buys 2,320 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.14. 723,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,890,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,324 shares of company stock worth $880,486 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.