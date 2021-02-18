Kendall Capital Management Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. The Western Union comprises 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 142,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,634. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.