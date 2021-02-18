Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. OneMain makes up approximately 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 6.7% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of OneMain by 36.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 294,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 129,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 788,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 36,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.34%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.