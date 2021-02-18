Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.08% of AMC Networks worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $50.60. 25,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

