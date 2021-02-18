Kendall Capital Management Purchases 1,020 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. J2 Global comprises about 2.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of J2 Global worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,998. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $113.36.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

