Kendall Capital Management Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.34. 798,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The company has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

