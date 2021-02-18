Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,522 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Magna International accounts for about 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of MGA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,227. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

