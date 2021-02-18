Kendall Capital Management Sells 825 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $114,458,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,473,000 after acquiring an additional 148,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,970. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

