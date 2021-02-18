Kendall Capital Management Sells 960 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.