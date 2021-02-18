Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.25. 5,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,583. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.85. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.