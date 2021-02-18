Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 10,384 shares of company stock valued at $314,429 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

