Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,834. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

