KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Shares Up 0.6%

KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $21.87. 38,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 20,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 3.21% of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.