Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.43 Million

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $236.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.40 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $221.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $978.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,631,000 after buying an additional 535,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

