Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

