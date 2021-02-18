Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,730,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Kimco Realty worth $70,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.