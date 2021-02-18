Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.57 and last traded at $65.72. Approximately 77,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,597,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

