Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.62

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $4.72. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 5,767 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,714.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,741 shares of company stock valued at $238,143. Company insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

