Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Position Lifted by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.70. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

