Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KL opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

