Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KL opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Earnings History for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

